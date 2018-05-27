Science, media and judiciary blamed LGBTQI agenda

HEAR MY PRAYERS: A woman goes down on her knees in prayer at Woodford Square in Port of Spain yesterday during a rally in favour of keeping the anti-buggery law. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

MAINSTREAM science, the judiciary and the media are to blame for an increasing acceptance of the LGBTQI lifestyle Bishop Dr Wayne West, chairman of the Jamaican Coalition for a Healthier Society as he delivered an address yesterday at a rally against the removal of anti-buggery laws at Woodford Square in Port of Spain.

West accused public officials of lobbying for what he described as a pro-LGBTQI agenda, instead of securing the nation’s best interests. He urged supporters to resist pressure from secular leaders who choose to reject religious doctrine. He said Christians have a duty to hold their leaders accountable for upholding traditional values and called on supporters to push for the return of anti-buggery legislation.

“Make your politicians defend your values against judicial activism. Fake science and fake news also has a role to play in this continued push for the gay agenda. This is no longer about what goes into the bedroom, it is about what we decide to base our society upon.

“The science used to justify this (homosexual) agenda is pseudo-science and the media has withheld a lot of information on this matter, because they too are part of the agenda,” West asserted. Reverend, Dr Victor Gill of the Redemption Christian Centre agreed with West’s points and said the removal of the buggery law marked the beginning of the acceptance of homosexuality in TT.

He also warned supporters that if removed, the law would also create confusion and said while the ruling of High Court Judge Justice Devindra Rampersad was disappointing, he was not daunted and remained committed to opposing a secular agenda.

“Jesus Christ advocated that the government should operate in a public space that is respected by the public and by religion. Everyone must give to the state what belongs to the state, but by the same token, everyone must give to God and to religion what is due to them. Today we are here for what is ours.”

The event drew over 200 supporters from various denominations, however one man staged a one man protest against the rally. Jamie Stoute, a self-described concerned citizen said he attended the rally to stand against discrimination and bigotry.