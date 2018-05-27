Breaking
Monday 28 May 2018
Foreigner charged for drunk driving

A CHINESE man in his early thirties was arrested on Saturday and later charged for drunk driving and possession of a fraudulent driver’s permit.

According to reports, shortly after 1 am, Inspector Frank of the Traffic Branch was on duty along Wrightson Road near the Hasely Crawford Stadium when he stopped a car driven by the foreigner. The driver who was behaving erratically, was administered a breathalyser test which he failed.

During a search of the car, police found a forged driver’s permit. The man later said he had paid a policeman $10,000 to procure the false driver’s permit. The man was arrested and later charged.

Sources said that information given by the suspect may lead police to several crooked officers who are involved in the issuing of tampered and/or fake driver’s permits foreign nationals. The man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate today.

