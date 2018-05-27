‘Fly’ killed in Carapo

A CARAPO man was killed during an early morning shooting incident at his home yesterday. Keston Seales aka “Fly” was shot by two gunmen who broke down the door of his home while he slept.

Neighbours later told police they heard the gunshots and on checking, saw the gunmen running away from Seales’ house. Upon checking, the neighbours later found Seales’ bullet-riddled body on a bed.

The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done today. Seales, according to police, was a “person of interest” in several incidents. Officers of the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region II) are continuing investigations. Up to press time, no arrest was made.