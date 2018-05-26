What, where is weapon that killed Kavita?

CRIME scene investigators’ efforts to find the weapon used on Wednesday to bludgeon Kavita Jokhan to death have proved fruitless. Since the gruesome discovery of her body at Coco Piece in Bonne Aventure, police have been searching the area with the hope of finding the weapon.

The 29-year-old housewife, also called Lisa, was the mother of an eight-year-old boy, who lives elsewhere with her relatives. She had lived with her common-law husband for the past six years. He heard the news of her death while returning home from Marabella, where he works as a mechanic.

Villagers said they last saw Jokhan alive at about 3.30 pm on Wednesday, walking towards her home. A villager found her body less than 30 minutes later under the house, in the garage. Jokhan was lying on her back, covered with blood.

The suspect, a gardener from the area, returned and joined other curious villagers who were looking on as the police processed the crime scene. But villagers noticed bloodstains on his pants, T-shirt and slippers and told police, who immediately arrested him.