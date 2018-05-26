Stewart claims shot put gold at Hampton Games

Shaniqua Bascombe, 2nd right, from Cougars Club, races to victory in the Girls U17 100m heat in a time of 11.75 seconds, yesterday, during action in the 30th Annual Hampton Games, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain.

PARALYMPIC World Champion Akeem Stewart claimed gold in the men’s shot put yesterday, as the 30th Hampton International Games began at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The 25-year-old Stewart, from Falcons club, prevailed with a throw of 18.49 metres, which he took with his fifth attempt.

Hezekiel Romeo of Rebirth club was second with a best of 17.54m, with Kesean Phillips of Kaizen Panthers third with 15.69m.

Kamaria Durant copped gold in the women’s 100 metres, with a time of 11.71 seconds. Durant defeated her Simplex club mate Shikyla Walcott, who ran 11.82, with Shun-Shauna Mason of Abilene Wildcats taking bronze in 11.89.

And, in the men’s 100m, Jalen Purcell of Simplex took home gold in 10.54, ahead of Jerod Elcock of Abilene (10.55) and the Concorde pair of Elijah Young and Dillon Bernard (10.63).

Other Results –

Women’s javelin: 1.Antonia Sealy (unattached) 38.85m; 2.Gwendolyn Smith (Palo Seco) 36.90m; 3.Rowland Kirton-Browne (R/Stars, Barbados) 35.40m.

Men’s long jump: 1.Antonio Weekes (R/Stars, Barbados) 7.02m; 2.Navaro Aboikoni (Profose, Suriname) 6.89m; 3.Savion Joseph (Zenith) 6.57m.

Boys Under-20 100m: Timothy Frederick (Simplex) 10.40; 2.Kion Benjamin (Memphis Pioneers) 10.49; 3.Ako Hislop (Kaizen Panthers) 10.55.

Girls Under-20 100m: 1.Akilah Lewis (Concorde) 11.78; 2.Naomi Campbell (Point Fortin Neon Jets) 12.08; 3.Deleth Charles (Memphis Pioneers) 12.13.

Men’s 400m: 1.Tacuma Sterling (Alpha Athletic Club) 47.46; 2.Darren Alfred (Kaizen Panthers) 47.81; 3.Khaliyq Abdullah (Simplex) 48.40.

Women’s 400m: 1.Tyla Scott (Memphis Pioneers) 57.31; 2.Alena Clarke (Point Fortin Neon Jets) 1:00.12.

Women’s 1500m: 1.Zinara Lesley (MAP) 5:13.00; 2.April Francis (Abilene) 5:20.21; 3.Michaelene Williams (UTT Fast Track) 5:26.99.

Men’s 1500m: 1.Antoneil Prince (Mustangs) 4:09.36; 2.Dario Grandison (Pacers, Barbados) 4:15.42; 3.Jerome Blackett (Pacers, Barbados) 4:34.13.