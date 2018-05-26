Richards takes silver in Prefontaine 200m

Jereem Richards

COMMONWEALTH GAMES and national 200-metre king, Jereem Richards, took the silver medal in the men’s half-lap yesterday, as the two-day Prefontaine Classic ended at the Historic Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, United States.

The 24-year-old produced his trademark late surge to finish second in a time of 20.05 seconds, behind American Noah Lyles who strolled to victory in a personal best time of 19.69.

Lyles and Botswana’s Isaac Makwala were neck and neck in the early stages but a leg injury sustained by Makwala, after rounding the bend, meant that the result was a virtual no-contest.

Richards, in the last 10 metres, managed to get the better of Canada’s Aaron Brown, who was timed in 20.07.

Rounding off the field were Anaso Jobodwana of South Africa (20.42), Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Great Britain (20.51), Ameer Webb of the United States (20.56) and Ramil Guliyev of Turkey (20.57).