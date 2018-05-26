Pooran blasts another half century in CSL 2018

SHERDON PIERRE

NICHOLAS Pooran blasted another half century for his team Mystery XI leading them to a comfortable eight wicket victory against LLB Combine All Stars in the Executive Upholstery Central Super League T20 on Tuesday evening at the Pierre Road Recreational Ground, Charlieville.

LL Combine All Stars batted first and posted a low total of 117/7 from their allotted 20 overs.

TT Red Force wicket-keeper batsman Amir Jangoo was the main contributor with 43 runs inclusive of seven boundaries. Mystery’s bowlers Davindra Krishna captured (2/11) from his four overs and veteran Shazan Babwah had figures of (2/19).

Mystery XI reached their total of 118 within ten overs and only losing two wickets. The hard- hitting left hander, Pooran destroyed the All Stars bowlers scoring runs all over the field. He belted 86 runs from 37 balls inclusive of 8 boundaries and seven maximums. Scoring his second half century in as many games, Pooran was awarded the Man of the Match for his entertaining innings.

National Championship T20 winners Barrackpore United debuted in the tournament with an easy 7 wicket victory over Royal Strikers XI.

Batting first, Strikers posted a modest total of 109/9 in their 20 overs. Dinesh Dass contributed 26 runs and Akeef Mohammed chipped in with 20 runs. Adrian Cooper recorded figures of (2/25) for Barrackpore.

United wasted little time in chasing down their target; reaching 111/3 from only 10.1 overs. Zackurrie Ragoonath top scored with an unbeaten 40 runs of 25 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes) and he was assisted by Cephas Cooper 36 runs. Royal’s James Ramoutar took all three of the wickets for 23 runs. Ragoonath was later named the man of the match for his crucial unbeaten knock.