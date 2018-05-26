Mighty men march on Arrival Day

A men-only march is expected to be held in east Port of Spain on Wednesday–Indian Arrival Day–encouraging men to avoid crime and take their rightful place in society.

Titled, Mighty Men’s March, the event is being organised by social activist Christopher Roberts and others.

At the event, Roberts is hoping to not just share the experiences of how Jesus Christ transformed his life but also influence the lives of young men involved in crime.

The march is expected to feature testimonies from several speakers, including those who collaborated with Roberts on the project.

“Given the state that our country is in with crime, we just want to use our life to go out and show that people’s lives could change,” Roberts said.

The march, scheduled to begin at 9 am from Piccadilly Greens, is expected to take participants through several Laventille communities, including Picton, John John, Old St Joseph Road and Duncan Street.