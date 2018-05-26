Mickela: Party will give genuine voice to youths

Attorney and former MP Mickela Panday.

THE difference between the political party to be led by Mickela Panday and other traditional parties will be its focus on the youth and a genuine attempt to close the racial and ethnic divide in TT.

Panday held an open forum titled Its Time at Gaston Courts, Chaguanas last Sunday where she invited people to provide solutions to many societal problems including the escalating crime rate and poor economic climate.

At the end of the meeting she was given a mandate to form a new political party by the large crowd in attendance.

And in response to several emailed questions yesterday, Panday said the new party would be different from both the ruling PNM and Opposition UNC as it will “seek to give a voice to people who genuinely desire change.”

“We shall seek to close the ethnic/racial divide in the country and we shall seek a political structure that will give a genuine voice to the youth and those interested in genuine change.” Asked whether the proposed party had a working committee, she said, “We have several working committees and we would welcome any assistance in the formulation of the new party.”

Regarding party policies, she said, “Such policies as we embrace shall be the result of the input of the people.” Asked about a party manifesto, she quipped: “Usually people have a manifesto after the party is formed not the other way around.” She said the nation could expect an official launch “when we shall have completed the work upon which we have embarked.”

A number of past and present politicians attended last Sunday’s meeting including former prime minister Basdeo Panday (her father who engaged in animated conversation with just about everyone who entered the hall), former NAR minister Selby Wilson and Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh.