Lendore the attraction at Hampton Games

Deon Lendore

THE ANNUAL Hampton International Games are set for the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo today and tomorrow.

The Games have long been a staple on the track and field menu for not just local but regional athletes too.

Since its inception over 30 years ago, the Hampton Games have been attracting athletes from Caribbean neighbours Grenada, Barbados, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts/Nevis and Jamaica.

Beyond the region, competitors from the United States, Canada, Nigeria, Nambia, United Kingdom, just to same a few, have all showed their talents at the meet. Originally a three-day meet, this year the action will be over two days with heats set to start from 10 am both days.

The Hampton Games have been the debut international meet for many young and aspiring athletes to get their taste of world-class athletics.

Deon Lendore will be the main attraction this year. The 2012 Olympic 4x400-metre bronze medallist, 2015 World Championships 4x400m silver medallist and three-time World Indoor bronze medallist seems to be back at his best. The Abilene Wildcats sprinter recently ran a personal best in the 200 metres of 20.59 seconds at the Whitsuntide Games in Grenada.

Games chairman Noel Hyland says the Games committee is honoured to have Lendore compete.

“As he is a World Indoor and World and Olympic medals, I think it is an honour for Deon for him to be running. Looking at his performance in Grenada (recently) it shows that he is coming to his perfection.

I think this is why he is looking for the meets so that he is able to keep going until it is time to peak,” he said. This year will see the stars of the recent National Primary and Secondary Championships go up against their Caribbean counterparts. Several of TT’s CARIFTA participants will be involved, including four-time gold medallist Tyriq Horsford who will be leading his Zenith team-mates in the javelin event.

At this year’s CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas, Horsford (boys Under-20) and his club-mates Veyon Joseph (boys Under-17) and Talena Murray (girls Under-20) all struck gold for TT.