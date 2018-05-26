Kamla, Faris spar over Galleons Passage

ATTORNEY General Faris Al Rawi and Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar sparred over the Galleons Passage four week layover in Cuba with Persad-Bissessar wondering whether the boat had unspecified safety issues.

Speaking during Friday’s Parliamentary sitting yesterday, Persad-Bissessar attempted to read into the record a report she said had been received concerning the vessel.

“The Galleons Passage was supposed to arrive, whenever it was supposed to arrive and then it was supposed to stay in Cuba for how many days, 10 days, why did it change to 4 weeks. This was disclosed in the post cab yesterday (Thursday) I have a document and in am asking here today because this boat is important in the diversification thrust and it will help in the tourism sector,” she said.

However when she began reading the document, Al Rawi rose and cited the Standing Order under General Privileges and asked her to identify the source of the report.

“I am just asking to identify the source because in a debate and to reply one must have the source of the allegations other than just said. This is the leader of the opposition speaking on an issue which concerns the people of Trinidad and Tobago. And that very vague reference does not allow the privilege of Parliament to operate in terms of a reply,” he said..

“Mr Speaker before you rose, I indicated that I am withdrawing the statement but I am asking questions as to the safety measures there with respect to the Galleons Passage,’ she said.