Kamla attends Presbyterian service

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is expected to attend a service in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the Presbyterian Church in TT, today, from 8.30 am, at St Joseph Presbyterian Church, Eastern Main Road, St Joseph.

Persad-Bissessar, who is also the political leader of the United National Congress, is a past student of Iere High School and is expected to bring greetings.

Persad-Bissessar was supposed to have attended the Jinnah Memorial (TML) Masjid, Curepe, yesterday, to join Muslims as they broke the fast of Ramadhan.

However, a Muslim official said she could not have attended the event due to illness and it was eventually cancelled.

Persad-Bissessar has come under fire by Maha Sabha secretary general Sat Maharaj for supporting Muslim trainee teacher Nafisah Nakhid who was told she had to remove her hijab before teaching at Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College where she was assigned last Monday.

Maharaj also told Persad-Bissessar, a former prime minister, she would pay a high price and was not guaranteed the Hindu vote.