Carolyn congratulates Mia

Political Leader of the Congress of the People (COP) Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan says Mia Mottley’s historic achievement in becoming Barbados’ first female Prime Minister proves that principled politics, integrity in public life and honesty do have a place in the region’s politics and can impact electorates.

“To that end, Ms Mottley and her BLP team must be congratulated for raising the bar of campaigning and addressing the issues that affect the lives of all Barbadian people across the island and never stooping to the level of personal attacks as subscribed to by her counterparts,” she said in a statement.

“It is the hope of the COP that this type of people-centred, issues-based and servant-type leadership take root not just in Barbados but across the Caribbean.”

Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party won all 30 seats up for grabs in Thursday’s election, leaving the island without an Opposition in the National House of Assembly.

Seepersad-Bachan said Mottley’s overwhelming mandate symbolises the great trust that people across all constituencies, from old to the young people, have placed in her and her party to turn the tides of Barbados’s fortunes at a time when many countries of the region are experiencing problems with economic growth.

“We are confident that Ms Mottley, who comes from an outstanding familial line of politicians to the Barbados parliament, will uphold her commitment to national unity and representation in the governance process.”