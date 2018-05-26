Anti-gang bill proclaimed

The much-anticipated Anti-Gang Act 2018, meant to assist in the fight against crime, has finally been proclaimed.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs said the Cabinet gave instructions on Friday to President Paula Mae-Weekes to proclaim the legislation.

“This Act is one of several legislative measures that have been undertaken to buttress the criminal justice system and assist law enforcement in its fight against crime,” the ministry said.

The Act was passed in the Parliament on May 4 and assented by the President on May 15.

The ministry said the Act did not come into force on the date of assent on account of Section 2, the commencement section, which provides that the Act shall come into operation upon Proclamation.

“As such, the Government immediately commenced the process of consultation to ensure readiness by the key stakeholders for implementation of the Act.”

The ministry said the Government had done all in its power to ensure the critical legislative intervention was effected with urgency for the benefit of all citizens of TT.

The bill, which caused much contention between the Government and the Opposition, had been defeated last December when the Opposition refused to back it because it did not approve of the four-year sunset clause.

After agreeing to a 30-month sunset clause, the Opposition supported the bill, which needed a three-fifths majority to pass. It was passed in the House of Representatives in March and one month later in the Senate.