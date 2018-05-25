St Augustine man murdered in home invasion

A ST AUGUSTINE man was shot and killed outside his home yesterday morning by two men claiming to be police officers. The victim has been identified as Amanarth Bissoon, 29, of Spring Village.

At about 12:30 a.m. yesterday, he was asleep with his wife at their home when they were awakened by a loud knocking on their front door. He saw four people outside, two dressed in whaty appeared to be police tactical gear.

The men identified themselves as police, and entered the home. Once inside, they told the couple to hand over all of their cash and valuables.

Police were told the couple complied, but there was a struggle and Bissoon was shot several times.

The assailants then escaped in a waiting vehicle. The police were called by neighbours who heard the gunshots and Bissoon was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Complex where he died.

This killing has pushed the murder toll up to 220, compared to 210 for the same date last year.