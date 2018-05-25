Rambharat speaks at "Don’t Pack a Pest"

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat

The public needs to be educated to the risks of bringing in flora and fauna from other countries because of the negative impact it can have the country's economy, according to Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat.

The minister was speaking yesterday at the formal launch of "Don't Pack a Pest" outreach programme in TT at the Piarco International Airport, Piarco. He said people really did not know there was a risk and how much they contribute toward endangering the plant and animal population with pests that could wipe many types of species.

Charge d'Affaires, the Embassy of the United States of America, TT, John Mcintyre said the threat was very real saying travel between the two countries was very significant. He said 1.4 million 1.4 million people travelled to the US in 2015 alone where 40,000 quarantined pests.