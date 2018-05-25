PC Coomansingh: I am safe and alive

Elgin Coomansingh PC, who was reported missing by his wife has been found and is safe with relatives

POLICE Constable Elgin Coomansingh, 48, is safe and alive.

Worried relatives reported him missing and had called on the public to help them find him. Newsday published an article yesterday about the disappearance. Having read the article, the policeman went to a police station in south Trinidad today and reported that he was safe and comfortable.

Coomansingh, 48, also called Franey, of Wellington Gardens in Debe left the family’s home on Monday night following a heated domestic dispute. When relatives did not hear from him, they reported him missing to police. He told relatives that he was going to the Godineau Bridge at La Romaine.

Today, he told police that he had been staying at the home of relatives at South Oropouche. Police said he left the station with a female relative and was going to spend the day at Granville in Cedros. Coomansingh is on vacation and was last posted at the Court and Process Unit at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court.

The relatives who reported him missing said that they are relieved, knowing that he is safe and alive.