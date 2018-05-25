Imbert: No loan arrangement for Chinese industrial park

ACTING Prime Minister Colm Imbert says there was no loan facility between this Government and the government of China on a planned US $104 million New Industrial Park at Point Lisas as arrangements were being finalised.

He was responding to an urgent question in the House yesterday from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

He said the project was announced by the Office of the Prime Minister via a press release on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s visit to China.

“And the issue of negotiations taking place for a loan do not arise because this project is a direct result of the Prime Minister’s official visit to China and the matter will take place in the future.”

Moonilal then asked whether there was a policy to enter into a concessional loan arrangement on the project which will house Chinese firms.

Imbert said the matters were to be negotiated.

Moonilal asked if the Government will ask the Chinese government to contribute in part to the project via a grant seeing that it would be used by Chinese firms.

Imbert responded: “I do not want to pre-empt anything the honourable Prime Minister will say on his return. I will say no more on this matter therefore.”