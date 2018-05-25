Fyzabad man in court for shooting bank employee

A close up of Allister Mc David of Fyzabad who was charged with robbery with violence against a Scotia Bank employee. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

FYZABAD labourer Allister McDavid, 30, is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate this afternoon charged with robbery with violence against a Scotiabank employee, Rostan Mahabir.

Mahabir, who was shot in the incident last week Monday, remains warded at the San Fernando General Hospital.

San Fernando CID arrested McDavid, of Easy Street in Fyzabad, last Friday during an anti-crime exercise led by Insp Don Gajadhar.

Police said Mahabir parked his car at Scotiabank’s Penitence Street branch parking lot around 7.30am on May 14. While he was walking along Penitence Street, a gunman robbed him of a laptop bag and shot him in the stomach.

Cpl Shaun Mohammed of the San Fernando CID laid the charge.