Friday 25 May 2018
Business

Freeport man arrested for larceny

A Freeport man who allegedly refused to return $16,832.70 which was wrongly deposited in his bank account has been charged with larceny.

Vishnu Sonnyboy, 40, of Calcutta No2. Freeport appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar in the San Fernando Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded into custody and the matter transferred to the Couva Magistrates Court, where Sonnyboy will reappear on Monday.

Police said the money was deposited into Sonnyboy’s Scotia bank account by mistake some time between April 7 and May 6. The money was a retirement benefit intended for another customer’s account from the National Insurance Board .

Sonnyboy allegedly withdrew the money and police said all efforts to recover the money from him failed. The Fraud Squad investigated and Sonnyboy was arrested on Wednesday.

He was charged by PC Navin Latchman.

