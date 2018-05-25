Converse reverse: popular brand to close TT stores

Converse Trinidad is closing down. The popular street fashion brand, known for the iconic white rubber-tipped Chuck Taylor sneaker, opened its first TT store in West Mall, Westmoorings in 2007. Now, after 11 years and four stores, Converse is calling it quits, going all out with a half-price-off-everything sale that started Friday and will run “until stocks run out,” Newsday was told. The local franchisee of the Nike-owned brand is First Apparel, Inc., part of the SG Group of Companies, which also operates nationwide sports gear retailers Sports & Games. First Apparel was founded by Omar Hadeed, one of the directors of the SG Group, and son of its managing director, Charles Hadeed. Other brands under the First Apparel umbrella include Canadian fast-fashion shoe, handbag and accessories retailer, Aldo, and American footwear company, Sketchers. Aldo’s first TT store opened last August. Newsday requested a comment from Omar Hadeed about the reason behind the decision but up until press time, did not get a response.