Woman, 29, murdered in the street

Lisa Jokhan, 29, of Gasparillo was returning home yesterday afternoon at about 3 pm when she was attacked from behind by a man. The man hit her several times to the back of her head and stabbed her in her face, neck and stomach multiple times.

A neighbour saw her lifeless body in the street and called the police, and officers arrived with a district medical officer, who pronounced her dead. A 65 year old male suspect was held in connection with Jokhan's murder, and the police believe she was killed after a lover's dispute.

At the moment relatives and the family of Jokhan's common law husband are still discussing who should be given right to bury her.

