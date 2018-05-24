TT women face St Kitts in crucial clash

TRINIDAD AND Tobago women’s football team will face St Kitts and Nevis in a crucial clash today at 6.30pm, in the second of back-to-back matches at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, as Group C action in the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship qualification continues.

This game will prove crucial in determining the overall winners of the five-team group, as TT, with a +13 goal difference, and St Kitts/Nevis, +11 goal difference, have maximum six points from two matches.

On Wednesday, St Kitts/Nevis humiliated Grenada 10-0, and Dominica whipped the United States Virgin Islands 3-0.

The Group C winners will advance to the CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final Round qualification, scheduled for late August.

Dominica, US Virgin Islands (three points from three games) and Grenada (zero points from two games) have no chance of topping Group C.

TT took care of the US Virgin Islands 10-0 on Saturday and Dominica 3-0 on Monday, while St Kitts/Nevis edged Dominica 2-1 in the opening Group C match.

TT coach Jamaal Shabazz, speaking to the media after Monday’s encounter, pointed out, “I think the team to beat in this (group) is St Kitts. (It will be) the most important game. They have demonstrated an ability to play, to bring the ball out and attack.”

Revealing he has been following the progress of the St Kitts/Nevis women’s team for a few years, Shabazz said, “It’s a programme that we have respect for.”

TT should have a full complement of 20 players available today, with reserve goalkeeper Nicolette Craig returning after a neck injury in training forced her to miss the Dominica match.

Shabazz said after Monday’s game that left-sided utility player Kedie Johnson was designated as the substitute goalie, since tournament rules did not allow for a player to be brought into a squad on a temporary basis. In today’s opening match of the Couva doubleheader, Grenada face Dominica from 4 pm. Group C action will conclude on Sunday.