TT rugby men target USA South

THE TT rugby men’s team will switch focus to USA South and Cayman Islands in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Men’s 15s Tournament, after an opening win against Bermuda, on Saturday.

A late flurry by the TT attack was the difference in a tight rugby game at the St Anthony’s College Ground in Westmoorings.

The hosts edged a a gritty Bermuda team 27-24 to begin their campaign in the championship division. Kirby Hosang, Jesse Richards and Anderson Joseph got tries for TT and Sebastian Navarro recovered from a slow start to convert penalty kicks and conversions.

TT coach Kyle Wynyard admitted it was a nervous performance, but was happy his young team made plays when it counted.

TT, captained by Felician Guerra, will be at home for its second match against USA South on June 16, before travelling to Cayman Islands to face that country on June 23. The TT men’s Under-19 team is also preparing for the RAN Under-19 Tournament in Mexico, in July. The TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) on Wednesday praised fans who turned out for the victory against Bermuda. TTRFU President, Colin Peters, said he thought the tremendous home crowd was the deciding factor.

“The national team responded to the crowd and held off a very determined and more experienced Bermuda team. It is what we have been asking for from our national teams over the years. Going forward, we believe that this team will bring glory to rugby in Trinidad and Tobago and will assist in the development plan to make rugby a truly national sport,” he said.