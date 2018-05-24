Squabble over Kavita’s body

TEMPERS flared yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre as relatives of slain housewife Kavita Alyssa Jokhan clashed over custody of her body. Jokhan was bludgeoned to death and left in the garage of her Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo home on Wednesday afternoon.

Jokhan, 29, was returning from a job interview in San Fernando when she was attacked from behind. Her attacker hit her several times to the back of her head before turning her body on its back and then striking her face repeatedly.

Jokhan’s father Ivan Jokhan was at the centre yesterday awaiting the autopsy report. He said a quarrel erupted between relatives and Jokhan’s male companion, over custody of the body.

Jokhan claimed his daughter shared a turbulent relationship which led her to leave her eight-year-old son in the custody of his grandfather.

“The child never really liked them. He stayed with me and we took care of him. This is really very sad, because I can’t even get to bury my own daughter in this matter. Over the years, myself and that man never really got along and I didn’t like how he treated my daughter when she was alive. But I can’t do anything about it now. I just have to accept it.”

Jokhan said he did not know why anyone would want to kill his daughter, but believes the suspect may have been a jilted lover. He said he repeatedly spoke to his daughter about her lifestyle and relationships and believes if she heeded his advice, she might have been alive today.

Newsday also spoke to Jokhan’s male companies who said he was deeply troubled by his wife’s murder and despite their differences, he is willing to reconcile with members of the Jokhan family for the sake of his late wife. Jokhan’s autopsy revealed she died from multiple cranio-cerebral trauma. A 65-year-old man has been held in connection with the murder.