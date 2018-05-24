Rohan: Galleons Passage heads to Cuba

Rohan Sinanan

THE ferry Galleons Passage has left the Panama Canal and is heading to Cuba for four weeks of retrofitting, said Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan at yesterday's/Thursday's post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

However, asked to state its arrival-date in TT, that so far has been pushed back several times, he merely replied, "The vessel will be here shortly."

He trumpeted that the ferry had travelled from one end of the world to another. "All indications are the vessel is working as we expected. We (TT) will have the benefit of a brand new vessel." Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert explained a two-day delay in the ferry passing through the Panama Canal by saying priority would have been given to commercial vessels, so leaving the ferry to wait in a queue a while.