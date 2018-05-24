PCA to audit Akiel Chambers case

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) will be auditing the police investigation into the death of Akiel Chambers, which took place 20 years ago in Maraval.

In a release yesterday the PCA said by the end of today, it would be communicating with the Commissioner of Police (Ag.) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Case Management Unit on this matter.

Chambers, who was 11 when his body was found floating in a pool after attending a pool party, had gone to the party the day before for a schoolmate's birthday party.

The case remains unsolved.