Moving Parts for PoS screening

Jacqueline Chan and Godfrey Wei in a scene from Moving Parts.

MOVING PARTS, a local feature film, will premiere on Tuesday at 6 pm at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain and will continue to show at MovieTowne, Invader’s Bay, from May 30-June 5.

This film tells a riveting story of how the disadvantaged are exploited for seeking to improve their situation. When a Chinese immigrant is smuggled into Port of Spain in order to be with her brother, the terms of her illegal entry have been changed. As events unfold, she is pushed to extreme measures and an ally appears.

The film brings a fresh approach to a difficult topic, and has a lineup of diverse and talented actors, including Valerie Tian (Juno, 21 Jumpstreet), Kandyse McClure (Battlestar Galactica, Ghost Wars), UK-based Trinidadian Jacqueline Chan (Cleopatra, Marco Polo), as well as popular local Trinidadian actors Stephen Hadeed (Pendulum), Nikolai Salcedo (Play the Devil), Arnold Goinham (Cutlass), Conrad Parris (Tomb) and Dru Soo (Innocent).

Moving Parts premiered at the Denver International Film Festival in November 2017 and has gone on to play to receptive audiences at the Havana Film Festival, the San Francisco Indie Film Festival, Nouveaux Regards Film Festival in Guadeloupe, Rencontres Cinémas Martinique and the Panama International Film Festival. Moving Parts is represented by the boutique Los Angeles-based sales agent, Flourishing Films.

“I am really excited to share the film with Trini audiences, particularly because over half the cast and crew are local talent and the film is beautifully shot by our international cinematographer Nancy Schreiber,” director Emilie Upczak said in a media release.

The production of Moving Parts was supported in part by FilmTT, the Ministry of National Security, the Counter Trafficking Unit, the British High Commission, United Nations TT, NLCB, the Ministry of Community Development Culture and the Arts.

A limited number of tickets for the premiere on May 29 are available for sale on the day.

For more information: www.movingpartsthemovie.com.