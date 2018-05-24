Man killed in Curepe fire

KILLED: Imran Ameerali, seen in this photo taken from his Facebook page, was killed in a fire on Wednesday night (May 23, 2018) which also destroyed his Curepe home.

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a fire at a Curepe house on Wednesday evening which claimed the life of one man. Police said that Imran Ameerali became trapped in his McDonald Street home which was on fire at 11.10 pm. After firemen from the Tunapuna Fire Station doused the flames, Ameerali's remains were found among the rubble.

There were unconfirmed reports that another person, said to be a relative of the victim, managed to escape from the inferno. Up to press time, the cause of the blaze was not known and investigators from the area's police station as well as the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) were at the scene trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Ameerali's body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy.