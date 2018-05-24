Man in court today for shooting bank teller

Scotiabank teller Rostan Mahabir

A 32-year-old Fyzabad man is expected to be taken before a San Fernando magistrate today in connection with the shooting of Scotiabank worker, 28-year-old Rostan Mahabir, almost two weeks ago.

The man was arrested last week Friday at his Fyzabad home.

The arrest came after police viewed CCTV footage from different cameras on High Street and Penitence Street in San Fernando.

The investigation was led by a team including Insp Don Gajadhar, Sgt Ramroop, Cpls Bacchus, Pulchan, Mohammed and PC’s Moses and Clarence.

Mahabir is still recovering at the San Fernando General Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a bullet from his lower abdomen. He was shot at Penitence Street at around 7.30 am on May 14, by a man who robbed him of his laptop bag as he made his way to work at the bank’s High Street branch.