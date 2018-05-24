Man freed of murdering stepfather

A Santa Cruz man was acquitted yesterday of the murder of his stepfather.

Nicholas Daniel, 24, was before Justice Althea Alexis in the Port of Spain Fourth Criminal Court charged with the murder of Headley Sargeant on February 21, 2011, at La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz.

Daniel was 17 at the time of his arrest and was attending St. Joseph’s College, preparing to write O-Levels. After deliberating for one-and-a-half hours, the jury returned with a not-guilty verdict. Daniel was represented by Pamela Elder, SC, and Jehan Mohammed-Ali.

The State was represented by Joy Balkaran.

Daniel gave evidence in his trial. He testified that his stepfather attacked him with a baton and a knife, and during a struggle, Sargeant was stabbed multiple times.