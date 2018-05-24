Jabloteh in all three Youth Cup finals

SAN JUAN Jabloteh and long-time rivals W Connection will clash in two Flow Youth Pro League (FYPL) Cup finals on Sunday at a venue to be determined, as the San Juan Kings continued their prowess in the inaugural knockout competition by reaching the 2018 final in all three divisions. Jabloteh and Connection will battle for the Under-14 and Under-18 Youth Pro League Cup titles, separated by the San Juan Kings’ title clash against Club Sando in the Under-16 category.

Jabloteh U-18s completed the semi-final round trifecta when they kayoed their North East Stars counterparts 4-3 on penalties, following a late 1-1 draw at Larry Gomes Stadium in one of three semis that were determined from the penalty spot yesterday. Also, Connection U-18s edged Police FC 3-2 at Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field, Marabella.

Jabloteh U-14s also advanced, defeating Defence Force FC 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Malabar venue to advance into the final against W Connection who defeated Point Fortin Civic 2-0 in their semi-final clash at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field.

Club Sando also needed kicks from the spot at the Marabella venue to dispatch Police FC 6-5 in the Under-16 division after allowing a 3-0 first-half lead to slip. Justin Araujo-Wilson scored twice before teammate Caleb Straker added a third to send Sando in at the break with the healthy cushion, but a double from Jesus Delicia after Jordel John had scored saw the Blues manage a 3-3 regular-time score.

Simultaneously at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Jabloteh were comfortable 5-1 winners over Point Fortin Civic in their U-16 clash with Jerry Morris and Malachai Daniel each scoring twice and Terrell Wiley converting a first half penalty.

Flow Youth Pro League Cup 2018

Third-place matches –

Under-14 Division: Defence Force FC vs Point Fortin Civic

Under-16 Division: Point Fortin Civic vs Police FC

Under-18 Division: North East Stars vs Police FC

Finals –

Under-14 Division: San Juan Jabloteh vs W Connection

Under-16 Division: San Juan Jabloteh vs Club Sando

Under-18 Division: San Juan Jabloteh vs W Connection