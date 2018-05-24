Home-grown talent at North Coast Jazz

Kay Alleyne goes through her moves.

GARY CARDINEZ

ALL visitors and patrons to this weekend’s North Coast jazz will receive a massive Blanchisseuse welcome at the Sir Solomon Hochoy Park as residents have joined with the organisers in preparing for the big day.

Now in its second year, North Coast Jazz will feature home-grown music, food and handicraft. The park will be transformed into a village with a craft centre and a food court.

Patrons will be able to feast on real Blanchisseuse food and listen to good Trini music in an atmosphere with fresh air and seaside breeze. The dishes include corn soup, fruit salad, boiled corn, fish pelau, bake and shark, crab and dumpling, mini roti, pacro and dumpling, barbecue pigtail, hamburgers, saltfish, alloo pies, home-made sweetbread and ice cream among others.

In the handicraft department on offer will be leather craft, paintings, T-shirts, basketry, crochet, mosaic craft, handcrafted jewellery and honey and coconut oil.

The musical line up on stage reads like something out of heaven, patrons will enjoy the music of Dean Williams and Friends, Xavier Strings, Arthur Marcial and his band, Michael Dingwell and his band, Kay Alleyne, Nyiida Andrews, brother and sister pannists Saieed and Ayana Garcia with Triston Marcano and Olatunji Yearwood.

Organisers assure that patrons at North Coast Jazz will have a time of their lives. Newsday got a little taste of some of the artistes at a rehearsals at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa) earlier this week and things seem to be as good as the organisers say it will be.

Patrons can get to North Coast Jazz via a PTSC shuttle from The Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, from 11 am tomorrow morning.

For those in Blanchisseuse tonight there is a free movie night where the local hit movie Green Days by The River will be shown at the park from 7 pm.