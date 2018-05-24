Hitman and victim killed in shoot-out

Kareem Stanislaus

Two men are dead after a suspected assassination went wrong in Belmont this morning.

According to reports, Kobe Brown aka "Bottles" was shot and killed at his home after an exchange of gunfire with Kareem Stanislaus on the steps of Walcott Lane, off Bell Eau Road.

Investigators believe at the last moment, Brown managed to draw his own gun, a .9 mm pistol, shooting his attacker several times in his bulletproof vest and once in the head. Stanislaus collapsed on the steps outside of Brown's house.

Brown was described by investigators as a "priority suspect" in several cases and was detained during the 2011 State of Emergency for alleged gang affiliation.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau Region One are continuing investigations.