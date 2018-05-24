‘Good looking boy,’ 53, shot dead

APART from his addiction to cocaine, slain handyman Zainool Mohammed, 53, was a “good boy,” his grieving mother 77-year-old Shiroon said yesterday, adding he was also a “good-looking boy.”

Mohammed, also called James, was shot dead on Wednesday shortly before 10 pm outside his home at Coquette Street in Ste Madeleine.

Relatives who live next door found his body with a gunshot to the head on the road near their front gate. He lived alone and was a father of two.

Mohammed formerly worked at the now-defunct Caroni (1975) Ltd. Police said he was a cocaine addict and petty thief. Holding a photo of her son, Shiroon said: “He was a good-looking boy; look at him. He was a good person, a good boy.

“Only when he took his smoke he would come here and give me a little trouble. We talked to him plenty times about the drugs. We used to fall out for that.” Shiroon, mother of three and grandmother of ten, lives at Petite Morne in Ste Madeleine.

Her husband Glen, 90, died of natural causes in March last year, and the year before that, her only daughter Zorida also died of natural causes. She now has one surviving son, Boyo. Several relatives and neighbours gathered at the home of the bereaved mother to extend condolences yesterday. An autopsy was expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre at St James. Police are yet to make an arrest and Homicide Bureau Region 3 is leading investigations.