Fergsuon, Rampersad top Cotton Tree Golf

Selby Browne, centre, a Director on the Board of NLCB, poses with second-placed Azariah Joseph, left, and Chloe Ajodah at the Cotton Tree Foundation Charity Golf Tournament on Wednesday. The team was also sponsored by NLCB.

The pair of Nigel Ferguson and Ramesh Rampersad on Wednesday showed their class to win the 16th annual Cotton Tree Foundation Charity Golf Tournament held at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Maraval. The duo, sponsored by LJ Williams, scored 50 to top the field.

In second place were Azariah Joseph and Chloe Ajodah, sponsored by NLCB, with a score of 47. The Shell-sponsored Chris Galt and Hamish Herrera with a score of 47 as well came third.

This year, NLCB was their prime sponsor for the tournament which is the Foundation’s major fundraiser for the year. The generous donations received from sponsors assist with ensuring that the programmes provided can be executed with the greatest outreach.