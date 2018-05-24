Cop missing in south

Police Constable Elgin Coomansingh has gone missing and worried relatives are calling on the public to help them find him. Coomansingh, 48, of Debe left the family’s home on Monday night following a domestic dispute and no one has heard from him since.

Barrackpore police, who responded to the report, last saw him near Parvati Girls Hindu School at SS Erin Road in Debe. He told relatives that he was going to the Godineau Bridge at La Romaine. Coomansingh is on vacation and was last posted in the Southern Division.

“All we want to know is where he is. We are very worried, we cannot sleep. He does not have any phone,” a female relative said.

Relatives say they are worried about his mental state.