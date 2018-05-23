Two men killed overnight

A 25-year-old man is now dead after a shooting incident in Simeon Road, Petit Valley last night.

According to reports Keon Sylvester of Covigne Road, Diego Martin was shot while liming along 4th Street in Simeon Road at around 10 pm.

Residents reported hearing gunfire and upon checking saw Sylvester lying on the ground. He was taken to the St James District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In a separate incident, motorists found a dead body along the North Coast Road in Maraval sometime before 11 pm last night. The man has been identified as 31-year-old David Anthony Redhead of Moraldo Street, Maraval.

The body reportedly bore marks of violence including several gunshot wounds. Redhead was reportedly known to police in the area and had matters pending before the court.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau Region One are conducting investigations into both incidents.