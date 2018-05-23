St Augustine man charged for $m cocaine

A ST AUGUSTINE man was expected to appear before a Tunapuna Magistrate this morning charged with possession of 3.9 kilos of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. The illegal narcotic has an estimated loca street value of $1.56 million.

A TT Police Service press release stated that ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ, 34, a labourer of Boothman Drive, St Augustine was arrested and charged after officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Strike Team executed a search warrant at his residence, during an anti-crime exercise in the St Augustine district, on Tuesday.

The exercise was supervised by Insp Damien Lezama and took place between 10.45 am and 6.30 pm on the said date. While executing the

warrant around 11.15 am, officers discovered three large rectangular packets and 42 smaller transparent packets containing a quantity of

cocaine, on the top shelf of a wardrobe in a bedroom. The drug has a total weight of 3.918 kilogrammes.