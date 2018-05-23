Relatives of shooting victims allege negligence at San Fernando General

Relatives of 30-year-old labourer Devon James are calling for answers after he succumbed to injuries on last night when one of his feet became infected and had to be amputated.

James was shot and wounded on May 10 while returning home from a private job in Calcutta Settlement, Couva. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he spent the next two weeks in the intensive care unit receiving treatment for wounds, however relatives believe that if proper care was extended to James he would still be alive.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James this morning, James' relatives said they were not satisfied with the treatment he received while warded. James was reportedly shot seven times, twice in both legs and three times in his stomach. They said doctors should have monitored his situation before allowing an infection to settle in one of his feet.