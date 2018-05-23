Reduction in children charged for criminal offences
Sgt Michelle Lewis attached to the TT Police Service (TTPS) Child Protection Unit (CPU) said there has been a 45 per cent reduction in the number of children charged for criminal offences from January 1 to May 19, 2017, as opposed to the same period for 2018.
Speaking yesterday at the police briefing held at Administration Building Port of Spain, Lewis said the total number of child offenders for the same period was 96 as against 53.
“The prevalent offences are robbery, possession of firearm and ammunition."