Reduction in children charged for criminal offences

PROTECT OUR YOUTHS: Sgt Michelle Lewis of the Child Protection Unit and Acting ASP Michael Jackman at police press briefing at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain. PHOTO COURTESY TT POLICE SERVICE

Sgt Michelle Lewis attached to the TT Police Service (TTPS) Child Protection Unit (CPU) said there has been a 45 per cent reduction in the number of children charged for criminal offences from January 1 to May 19, 2017, as opposed to the same period for 2018.

Speaking yesterday at the police briefing held at Administration Building Port of Spain, Lewis said the total number of child offenders for the same period was 96 as against 53.

“The prevalent offences are robbery, possession of firearm and ammunition."