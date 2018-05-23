Prizes for best writer in school chutney competitions

NCC Chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters.

Chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Winston Peters says he will contribute a first-place prize through the commission for participants in primary and secondary school chutney soca competitions for the best lyrics in their songs.

He was today speaking at the 2018 School’s National Carnival Intellectual Chutney Soca Monarch prize giving ceremony held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

He said there was a sameness of lyrics, melody, and lack of creativity in the lyrics of songs and he wanted to see the younger generation become better writers by creating their own lyrics.

“I would like to see more in these competitions for more young people to write their own songs for themselves. I am not saying you cannot take songs from people but I want to see you make an attempt to write your own songs.

“I am going to commit myself today through the NCC to give you a prize for the person or persons both in the junior and senior category who wrote the best song. This will also teach you to be honest. I want you to be honest in admitting you have written the song for yourself. We want to give you an opportunity to write because what is happening now is the writers in TT are becoming fewer and fewer every year."