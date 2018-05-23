PM views vessel at Incat

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his delegation yesterday got a first-hand look at a vessel being built at Incat’s shipyard in Tasmania. A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said this happened on day three of Rowley’s working visit to Australia.

INCAT, based in Tasmania, is the Australian company which built the TT Express and the TT Spirit. The Spirit and the Express were purchased, as used vessels, by the Government to service the seabridge.

On Tuesday, Rowley toured the Austal shipyards in Sydney. Austal manufactures civilian and military aluminium vessels. Government previously purchased fast patrol boats from Austal for the Coast Guard.

The visit to Incat’s shipyard also involved Rowley and his delegation meeting with the company’s directors and executive officers.

Rowley and his delegation travelled on to Canberra after the visit. Speaking in the House of Representatives last month, he said one of the reasons for visiting Australia was to discuss the possibility of a government to government arrangement to acquire new vessels for the seabridge.