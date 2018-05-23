Plans afoot to form Combat Sport Association

PLANS ARE afoot for the formation of a Combat Sport Association, according to popular boxing promoter Bharath Ramoutar.

According to Ramoutar, in an interview yesterday, “We need to rebrand professional boxing in Trinidad and Tobago. We need a serious facelift.”

And Ramoutar, who has worked with top local boxers such as Ria Ramnarine and Prince-Lee Isidore, expects this new body to replace the TT Boxing Board of Control (TTBBC), before the end of this year.

TTBBC president Barry Ishmael was coy about the details when contacted for a comment. He stated, “That question should be properly placed to the Ministry of Sport.

“All I am aware of is that there is a new entity called the Combat Sport Association, which will be including mixed martial arts, boxing and combat sports,” Ishmael added.

Ramoutar pointed out that all boxing stakeholders, as well as fans of the sport locally, are invited to an open forum on Sunday, from 5 pm, at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Saith Park, Chaguanas.

“I want input from everyone,” said Ramoutar.

Among the persons instrumental in the development of the Combat Sport Association are Ramoutar, referee Glenroy Noel and Jason Fraser – president of the TT Sambo and Combat Sambo Federation.

Ramoutar indicated that the sport of boxing should be focused more on the competitors rather than the constant bickering amongst the promoters, trainers and administrators.

“I want to create a pool of boxers, who can feature locally, regionally and internationally,” said Ramoutar. “I want to create an environment where athletes are the stars. I want to make stars in boxing.”

Ramoutar also expressed his concern with the quality of judges and referees in the twin-island republic. “Only four in total are competent and active,” he said. “We should be looking to build the pool.”