Pensioner’s cremation delayed as cops consider homicide

Relatives of 88-year-old Edna David are calling for a swift response from authorities as they complete investigations surrounding her death, after her funeral service on Tuesday was delayed due to ongoing inquiries.

David reportedly died of heart failure at her family's Red Hill, D'Abadie home last Thursday and was expected to buried on Tuesday, however, officers of the Homicide Bureau Region Two contacted relatives on Monday and told them, that they received an anonymous tip that David was murdered by a close relative. She lived with her youngest son, Eric and his family at the time of her death.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James this afternoon, the younger David said he was deeply hurt and frustrated by the attention being given to his family, in light of their loss. He said the allegations were unfounded and called on officers to conduct a thorough but swift investigation into the matter.