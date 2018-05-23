Moonilal: No problem with a Jack comeback

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has no problem with former Cabinet colleague Jack Warner re-entering the political arena. Moonilal yesterday said, “Mr Warner is free as anyone else to enter, re-enter public life. He is not debarred.”

Moonilal and Warner served together in former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s cabinet. Warner hinted at a political comeback when he commented on Mickela Panday’s move on Sunday to launch a new political party. In a post on her Twitter page, responding to critics and sceptics of the new party, Panday said, “When people throw bricks at you, use them to build your house.”