Mickela: New party taking shape

FORMER MP Mickela Panday says the groundwork to develop her new political party is under way. Consensus on the party was reached at a meeting Panday hosted at Gaston Court in Chaguanas on Sunday.

While the party does not have a name as yet, Panday said, “We are in the process of formalising the party and as soon as that is done it can be registered with the EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission).” She explained the formation of the new party will require a tremendous amount of organisation, which has begun. The new party, she continued, does not plan to have a base but, “several bases all over the country.”

Its base at this point “is all the people in this country who genuinely want change.” The former MP said there will be consultation with various social, religious and other groups about the kind of political party they would want to see.

The formation of this party is not an attempt to open talks with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar about an alliance with the United National Congress, which was founded by Mickela’s father Basdeo Panday. “That has been tried on several occasions and failed,” she said.

On former minister Devant Maharaj’s description of the party as a “demon child,” Panday replied, “Mr Maharaj is a citizen of TT and is entitled to express his views, no matter how wrong they are.” She wondered how Maharaj and other people believed the party would help the People’s National Movement stay in power. Responding to Independent Liberal Party leader Rekha Ramjit, Panday said, “In time Ms Ramjit will know what solutions we are offering.”