Wednesday 23 May 2018
South Office News

Coast Guards to dive for ‘baby’ in Ste Madeleine pond

Coast Guard divers are due to arrive at the Ste Madeleine pond by the next hour to search for a baby who, according to patrons at an event in close proximity, were left at the pond last night by a woman.

Lt Sheron Manswell of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard told the Newsday that a team of divers have left Chaguaramas and is due to arrive shortly. Meanwhile, there is a heavy presence of police officers at the scene keeping watch, together with members of the Princes Town Regional Corporation. It was a councillor who at about 7.30 pm telephoned the police about hearing a baby screaming. The councillor and members of the corporation were at the time attending a function at the Usine Ste Madeleine Sports club located a stone’s thrown away from the pond.

