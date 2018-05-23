Coast Guards to dive for ‘baby’ in Ste Madeleine pond

Coast Guard divers are due to arrive at the Ste Madeleine pond by the next hour to search for a baby who, according to patrons at an event in close proximity, were left at the pond last night by a woman.

Lt Sheron Manswell of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard told the Newsday that a team of divers have left Chaguaramas and is due to arrive shortly. Meanwhile, there is a heavy presence of police officers at the scene keeping watch, together with members of the Princes Town Regional Corporation. It was a councillor who at about 7.30 pm telephoned the police about hearing a baby screaming. The councillor and members of the corporation were at the time attending a function at the Usine Ste Madeleine Sports club located a stone’s thrown away from the pond.