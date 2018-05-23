Coast Guard halts search for child in pond

Coast Guard divers dispatched to search for a child in the Ste Madeleine Pond have halted their efforts for the day.

According to Coast Guard’s Public Relation’s Officer, Lt Sherron Manswell, the search was officially halted around 1.15pm. The divers will return to the pond tomorrow.

The divers began their search shortly before midday after members of the Princes Town Regional Corporation reported to police on Tuesday night that they had seen a woman walking away from the pond and then heard a child crying.

The eyewitnesses said they rushed to place where they heard the crying but did not see anything. They said the woman left in a waiting car.

They contacted Ste Madeleine police and the Mon Repos Fire Station.

Both police and fire officers searched in and around the pond until around 11 pm on Tuesday.

Police are also on the lookout for the gold Nissan Almera that the woman is said to have left the scene in.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.