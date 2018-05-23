CJ worked through vacation Archie's leave questioned…

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

IT was not all rest and relaxation for Chief Justice Ivor Archie during his March-May vacation.

Sources close to Archie said some of his vacation time was spent attending judicial conferences as Chief Justice.

On Monday, Archie’s administrative secretary Shabiki Cazabon e-mailed judges to say the Chief Justice will “continue his vacation leave which was shortened due to the unfortunate passing of his mother.”

Archie cut short his March 20 to May 9 vacation because of his mother's death.

Cazabon’s e-mail told judges Archie will be out of the jurisdiction to continue his vacation. His continued leave began on Saturday and will come to an end on June 30.

Judges immediately questioned Archie’s entitlement to additional leave, but sources close to him said not all the time was spent "on vacation."

“It was broken up. He attended a few conferences during that time and the holidays that fell within that period, he would also get back.” Some of it may also be no-pay leave, sources also said

It is also expected that during the second leg of his vacation, he will do the same while also continuing his work at the Federal Justice Centre in Washington, where he took up a fellowship.

In response to questions from Newsday, Cazabon said Archie attended the launch of the Global Judicial Integrity Network from April 7- 9.

He will attend the Organisation of American States’ meeting on Problem Solving Courts from June 11-16.

Communications adviser to the President Cheryl Lala confirmed that Archie’s May-June vacation was a continuation of the leave sanctioned by former president Anthony Carmona.

She said President Paula-Mae Weekes had granted Archie permission to be out of jurisdiction, as is the case with all judges.

“The leave was broken a few times,” Lala said.

During Archie’s absence, Justice of Appeal Allan Mendonca, who celebrates his birthday on Friday, will act as chief justice from May 19-June 7 and from June 18-29. Justice of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon will act as chief justice from June 8-17.

Mendonca was one of three judges who yesterday ruled in favour of the Law Association’s investigation of Archie’s conduct.